A 72-year-old Punta Gorda man was arrested Tuesday on child molestation charges.
Nelson Percy Stegall allegedly molested a boy from the time he was 10 years old to the time he was 15 years old, according to an arrest warrant.
Stegall forced oral sex and sometimes recorded it, an arrest warrant says. He reportedly threatened the boy if he did not continue to engage in sexual activities with him.
The molestation happened dozens of times, according to an arrest warrant.
Stegall was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexual battery by custodian (victim between 12 and 18), and sexual battery by adult custodian (victim under 12 years old).
He is being held at the Charlotte County Jail with no bond, court records show.
Stegall pleaded not guilty in court, and his criminal arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 30.
