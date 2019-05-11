PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Police Department recently held its final Do The Right Thing ceremony for the school year.
Winners who were honored throughout the school year were invited to the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center for the May 2 final ceremony, at which time the police department announced the overall winners for the year, PGPD Lt. Justin Davoult said.
In elementary school, Dylan Jones, a fifth-grader at Neil Armstrong Elementary School, was chosen as the winner for his quick actions notifying school officials when a classmate wished to harm himself last year.
In middle school, Tyler Chapin, an eighth-grade student at Port Charlotte Middle School, was picked for his volunteerism.
Chapin is the president of Students Working Against Tobacco at his school and served as a delegate to state legislators, presenting about current tobacco issues. He’s also an active member of his church and visited a nursing home in Punta Gorda with his youth group over the holidays, where they sang carols and delivered presents to residents.
In high school, Leah Gohl and William Ogert, both seniors at Charlotte Technical School, were honored for protecting a female student when her ex-boyfriend attacked her on the school bus.
Gohl alerted the bus driver to the incident, before both she and Ogert acted as “human shields” to the victim, putting themselves in harm’s way until law enforcement arrived to assist.
Do The Right Thing was adopted by PGPD in 1995 to help instill positive attitudes and self esteem in local youth by publicly recognizing them for their achievements in academics, athletics, community service, conservation, or any other effort where a child is trying his or her best to “do the right thing,” according to the department’s website.
Each month, children from across the county are selected from a pool of nominees for their outstanding efforts.
