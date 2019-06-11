The Punta Gorda Police Department is investigating the death of an infant.

Police responded to a home on the 700 block of Narranja Street around 9 a.m. Tuesday in response to a 911 call about an unresponsive infant.

The child was transported to Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, where the infant was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing while detectives await autopsy results.

No further information was immediately released.

Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com

