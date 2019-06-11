The Punta Gorda Police Department is investigating the death of an infant.
Police responded to a home on the 700 block of Narranja Street around 9 a.m. Tuesday in response to a 911 call about an unresponsive infant.
The child was transported to Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, where the infant was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing while detectives await autopsy results.
No further information was immediately released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.