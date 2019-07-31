Punta Gorda police responded to the second bank robbery within the city limits in two days Wednesday morning.
An armed robbery at Bank of the Ozarks at 3855 Tamiami Trail happened around 8:45 a.m., the police department reported.
Cops had one subject in custody quickly after the crime but were continuing to search the area for additional suspects Wednesday.
Lt. Dylan Renz said the suspect who was caught ran from police, but they were unsure what his involvement was in the crime. Officers believed there may be at least one other suspect.
The robbery happened less than 24 hours after a robbery at Chase Bank around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. There was no firearm involved in that robbery, and police arrested suspect Jessie Lozano Tuesday evening.
Lozano, 40, of the 5400 block of Maze Drive, Punta Gorda, was charged with robbery with no firearm or weapon and grand theft more than $10,000 less than $20,000. His bond at the Charlotte County Jail was set at $15,000.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
