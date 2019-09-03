PUNTA GORDA — For the first time since implementing its new Narcan program last month, the Punta Gorda Police Department revived an overdose patient with the opioid reversal medication over the holiday weekend.
"With the increase of dangerous opioids such as fentanyl coming into the country, every community needs to be prepared for an increase in overdose cases," Police Chief Pam Davis said in a press release.
On Sunday, Officer Aaron Russell responded to an address on Mediterranean Drive in reference to the possible overdose. Russell found a 48-year-old male slumped over on the couch, unconscious and barely breathing from what was believed to be a fentanyl overdose.
Just weeks ago, Russell received training from the Punta Gorda Fire Department and Charlotte County Fire & EMS, along with the majority of the police department. Patrol officers will now carry two of the Narcan Nasal Sprays, while command staff each carry one.
Cpl. Justin Kleiver, who handles training for the department, said the Narcan training explained to officers what opioids and opiates are, how they affect people, current addiction and overdose trends across the United States, how Narcan works, and the proper steps and procedures to use. Both training sessions lasted about an hour and a half.
"It's pretty straightforward, as easy as using any nasal spray," Kleiver said.
On Sunday, the patient regained consciousness after Russell administered the medication. The patient was treated by the Punta Gorda Fire Department and Charlotte County EMS before being transported to the hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Kleiver said officers are required to make sure anyone they dose with Narcan gets follow up treatment afterward.
"This isn't an administer and let them walk away type of situation," he said. "They need to make sure they go to the hospital either willingly or through a Baker Act or Marchman Act. The Narcan is only going to last for so long. Whatever opioid they administered might last longer, and they could go right back into a comatose state."
Many surrounding law enforcement agencies have been carrying Narcan for a year or more, but Punta Gorda has not had the same number of overdoses as other areas in the state and nation. Lt. Dylan Renz said since 2016, the police department has only responded to two fatal overdoses, neither of which would have been impacted by an officer carrying Narcan.
This year, there have been four overdoses overall which may have been linked to opioids, but this was the only one where Narcan could have made a difference, Renz said.
However, Renz said Chief Pam Davis wanted to implement the program before the opioid epidemic becomes a bigger problem in Punta Gorda.
"Punta Gorda's overdoses will likely increase, and we want to be prepared," Renz said.
In the rest of the county, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has responded to 86 overdose calls this year, and deputies have administered Narcan 18 times.
PGPD's Narcan program was implemented through grant funding from the Florida Department of Health's HEROS Grant, using none of the department's money, though Kleiver stated it could be something the department budgets for in the future.
Overdose cases are also not limited to those using drugs recreationally, a press release about the program stated. Patients who are prescribed opioid medications for legitimate health conditions may inadvertently take an extra dose or may have an adverse reaction to a new medication or dosage. Narcan can also also reverse the effect of opioids in these situations.
Email: Anne.Easker@yoursun.com
