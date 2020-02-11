The Punta Gorda Police Department has started a new neighborhood watch program, but there are no citizen patrols or meetings involved. Instead, it’s an all-digital, information sharing app.
“Today’s the day of technology,” said Lt. Justin Davoult. “We’re able to reach more people faster by incorporating the technology involved. The day of formal neighborhood watch meetings are kind of few and far between.”
City residents who sign up to be a part of the neighborhood watch are all called “block captains,” but there’s no time commitment required. Being a block captain simply means citizens will receive information from the police, which they can then relay to their neighbors.
“It’s very informal,” Davoult said. “We want people to go along their normal day and their normal business, but if we’re able to feed information to the block captains, then from there, they’re going to go out and be part of their community. They’re walking, they’re biking, they’re having dinner parties, and they’re going to get accurate information out to everybody they know.”
Davoult said making sure citizens have accurate information is the police department’s biggest concern. On other social media, information can spread like a game of telephone, changing with every person it passes to, he said.
“If we can feed out accurate information, we know the public’s getting the best information possible,” he said.
The police department already communicates with the community through its Facebook page, but Davoult said the Neighborhood Watch app will have more information on suspicious incidents or citizens getting scam calls.
“Obviously, emergency situations we’re still encouraging them to go through 911,” he said. “However, we want citizens and the public to know we are here regardless of the incident. A lot of people think after the fact, ‘That wasn’t that big of a deal; I’m not going to let anybody know.’ We want to know about everything so we can decipher if that’s information that’s pertinent to something that’s going on or if it’s not.”
To sign up for the program, contact Lt. Davoult by email at jdavoult@pgorda.us.
