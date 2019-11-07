PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Police Department is searching for a suspect in several vehicle burglaries on Oct. 29.
The suspect was captured on security camera footage entering several vehicles on West Henry Street and stealing several items.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 800-780-TIPS by visiting www.southwestfloridacrime stoppers.com or through P3 Tips mobile app.
Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
