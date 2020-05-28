The Punta Gorda Police Department is seeking information about a hit-and-run crash earlier this month on the Gilchrist Bridge.
The crash happened around 11 a.m. May 19. A vehicle traveling south on U.S. 41 at a high speed reportedly lost control, rear ending another vehicle and causing that vehicle to roll over and strike a third vehicle, the department posted on Facebook.
One of the drivers was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.
The driver responsible for causing the accident fled from the scene. He was described as a white male between 20 and 30 years old with short dark hair, possibly wearing a red shirt.
He was driving a cream or off-white vehicle, possibly a 2000 to 2005 Buick LeSabre or Buick Century, according to police. The vehicle would have sustained heavy front-end damage and possibly rear driver-side damage in the crash.
Anyone with information on the case or the driver is asked to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or download the P3 Tips mobile app.
