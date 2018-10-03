The Punta Gorda Police Department is searching for several people involved in discharging a fire extinguisher at the Herald Court parking garage on Sept. 25.
An officer on patrol found the expelled fire extinguisher on the ground of the top floor on Sept. 26. Further inspection revealed five extinguishers were missing from their housings, three from the top floor and two from the third level.
Surveillance cameras show the people discharging the fire extinguisher in three videos posted to the police department’s Facebook page. Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Officer Russell Fiorino at 941-639-4111.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Tyler James Shepard, 27, homeless of Murdock. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
• Lydia Rebecca Hertz, 27, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charge: dumping or littering over 500 pounds or commercial hazardous any amount. Bond: $3,500.
• Brandie Nicholle Anstett, 38, 22100 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Dakota Scott Dollarhide, 20, 18700 block of Countryman Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Javier Abdiel Bueno, 25, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $4,000.
• Darian Riley Pickhardt, 18, of Arcadia. Charges: petty theft second-degree first offense and possession of alcohol by person under 21 years of age 1st offense. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
• Todd Douglas Johnson, 51, 1300 block of Mango Ave., Venice. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• Demetric Andre Washington Sr., 51, of Tampa. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,500.
• Bruce Edward Cahill, 29, 5400 block of Maze Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of property between $100 and $300 from dwelling, dealing in stolen property, and false ID to secondhand dealer under $300. Bond: $17,500.
• Shamra Lynn Meyer, 28, 26400 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $3,000.
• Amber Rae Carroll, 37, 3700 block of El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• William Scott Needham, 54, 2300 block of Ednor St., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended 2nd offense and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $7,500.
• Deone Shakur Greer, 21, 21200 block of Knollwood Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,500.
• Brian Scott Markley, 49, 2400 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended second offense. Bond: $10,000.
• Jonathan Conner Hopwood, 28, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
• Osmany Suarez Toledo, 46, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: DUI .15 percent or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle and five counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Reinaldo Hernandez Peraza, 48, of Fort Lauderdale. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
• Dustin Rayan Kalin, 31, 11200 block of Kimberly Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Randall William Meade, 29, of Arcadia. Charges: failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,000.
The Department of Corrections Probation Division reported the following arrest:
• Donald Lewis Roll, 50, 23100 block of Cherry Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol Venice Unit reported the following arrests:
• Nicholas Schofield, 35, 4700 block of Lumis St., North Port. Charges: DUI and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.
• Shawn Robert Lescoe, 37, of Blackstone, Mass. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $12,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Lauren Coffey
