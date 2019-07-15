Communities are built on relationships.
And the Punta Gorda Police Department aims to continue strengthening those relationships with the people they serve.
Come next summer, PGPD is planning a new summer youth academy to educate students on everything from police procedures and the profession of law enforcement, to respect for oneself and others, to the importance of teamwork and commitment.
"We feel that relationships with our community is paramount and we strive to make those connections in any way possible," wrote Lt. Justin Davoult in an email to the Sun.
"The youth are our future"
For the academy, PGPD expects no more than 30 area students for the week-long academy between the ages of 10 and 14.
"The youth are our future," Davoult said. "We feel that sharing resources to the younger community is an investment to making this a better place for tomorrow.
"Being a kid can be tough these days"
The academy will be geared towards teaching teamwork, self-respect, and respect for others along with different tasks that the police department go through on a regular basis, according to Davoult.
Students will also get to attempt the department's physical abilities test, along with some hands-on training and swimming.
"It’s sometimes a tough time in today’s world to be a kid and we would rather be hosting events and programs such as these to connect with kids than interacting with them possibly in a negative way. It is about what you can put in to your community to make it a better place to live."
"To bridge the gap between youth and law enforcement"
The academy will take place at the Punta Gorda Public Safety Building (1410 Tamiami Trail) with tentative hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
It will be scheduled for either the week after the 2019-2020 school year ends or mid-July depending on staffing and resource availability.
"The idea for this program coincides with our other youth program called Jammers where we host a summer youth basketball league for kids ages 10-13 every year," Davoult said. "Jammers has been a tremendous success and has been able to bridge the gap between the youth and law enforcement."
"We hope this inaugural Academy is the first of many"
Last week, the City Council approved an action allowing PGPD to apply for a $6,000 Charlotte Community Foundation Community Investment Grant to help fund the academy.
"The grant is in process now and hope to hear back by the end of the year," Davoult said. "We hope this inaugural academy is the first of many and we hope to grow the program each year."
