PUNTA GORDA - There were 27 active shooter events in 2018 in the U.S., and 30 across 21 states in 2017.
Despite being one of the safest cities in America, the Punta Gorda Police Department is going proactive to prep for shooter situations in the city.
Their most recent action: applying for a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to purchase 10 new ballistic shields for student resource officers and local cops.
"We are still one of the safest cities around," Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis said. "However, having this type of equipment on hand is simply smart planning. We never want to be in a position where we look back and wish that we had made the effort to make more resources available to our officers."
That grant application − for almost $6,000 − is up for approval by the City Council at today's regular meeting. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Council Chambers at 326 Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
"There are thousands of fire and police departments, especially in rural areas, that do not have the resources to purchase life-saving equipment," said Russell Clouden, a local Firehouse Subs franchise owner. "Not to mention equipment that keeps first-responders safe while performing their duties. Firehouse Subs Public Safety foundation (helps to) fill that void."
Firehouse, as a corporation, provides franchise owners with the opportunity to support local first-responders through the foundation, according to Clouden.
"My wife, Kim (who is my business partner) and I feel fortunate to be able to do real good in the community," Clouden said. "These grants save lives and protect every citizen with help when they need it most. I always believed if you find yourself in a position to do good and give back, you should."
That support benefits everyone, according to Clouden.
"We have been the recipients of the Firehouse Subs grant previously," Punta Gorda Police Lt. Dylan J. Renz said. "We are pursuing ballistic shields for a number of reasons. Along with most other agencies in the country, we have been actively looking at ways that we can provide additional security and protection in our schools and ways that we can more effectively respond to situations should we ever need to.
"Having ballistic shields available to our School Resource Officers will provide an added layer of protection in an active shooter situation which could seriously impact the outcome. Ballistic shields can also be used in extraordinary police situations when officers need to approach an individual, vehicle or structure when the possibility of a weapon may exist."
The grant application will allow the city to request funds for eight active shooter ballistic shields and two larger shields. Those shields will be used by various members of the department, according to Wednesday's meeting agenda documents.
"The donations we receive come from our everyday customers," Clouden said. "We ask them to simply round up their change as a donation to the Public Safety Foundation as well as sell pickle buckets for $2. Come in and have a sub, your change could save a life."
In six years, Clouden said, donations have exceeded $90,000.
"Although Punta Gorda is such a safe city," Renz said, "we still have situations where ballistic shields could be utilized and we have to prepare and equip ourselves to respond to situations that we hope never happen here."
