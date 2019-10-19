PUNTA GORDA — It’s incredible how far a 65-cent stamp goes.
United States Postal Service offices across the nation are working to raise research funds for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a designated stamp. A portion of stamp proceeds gets donated toward resolving the health crisis that each year claims some 42,000 women and men.
Punta Gorda postal workers are the reigning champs in raising funds for the USPS Help Stamp Out Breast Cancer campaign in October. This season they’re number two and working to catch up.
“We are $2,000 behind first place,” said Eileen Dimase, a longtime Punta Gorda USPS worker. “We need (local) businesses to come in and buy some bricks.”
A brick is 2,000 stamps for $1,300. So far, they’ve only sold one brick.
“I am waiting on another business (or two) to come in and hopefully convince them to buy two bricks,” Dimase said.
“We’re doing good,” she added. “We’re not behind really as bad as we could have been. I’m hoping positive things, that we are going to be No. 1 again. I have customers that are here and they know (about the fundraising campaign) and they buy enough stamps to last until October and they come back in October to start again. That’s the best gift ever.”
Last year, Dimase earned the No. 1 spot as an associate with $33,192 in individual sales in the nation of the Breast Cancer Research stamp in October.
Joining her in the success last year were Punta Gorda postal workers Brenda Rybicki and Wesley Wright. The three sold $41,348 in stamps, making the Punta Gorda location the top seller in Breast Cancer Research stamps for October.
This year, they are in second place but are working toward first to retain their top-selling location.
Dimase’s grandmother died of breast cancer and she’s been an advocate ever since.
“I just want everybody to do their best because we need a cure,” Dimase said. “I put all my heart and soul into it. My passion is this. (And it was) in memory of my grandmother, so I know that I did my best.”
The 65-cent stamps are available year-round in sheets of 20 to help raise funds for breast cancer research. How much USPS contributes to breast cancer research is determined by the difference between the 65-cent purchase price and the first-class mail rate in effect at the time, minus costs.
The distribution of the USPS contribution is specified by law, with 70% given to the National Institutes of Health, 30% given to the Medical Research Program at the U.S. Department of Defense.
More than 1 billion stamps have sold since the campaign’s inception in 1998, raising more than $87.8 million for breast cancer research, as of the 2018 results. This year’s results are ongoing.
The Breast Cancer Research stamp was the postal service’s first semi-postal stamp—Congress in 1997 authorized its sale to help fund breast cancer research. President Barack Obama in 2015 extended the sale of the stamp through Dec. 31, 2019.
