The Environmental Protection Agency recently recognized Punta Gorda on its "top cities" list. The EPA noted Punta Gorda was among the cities with the greatest number of Energy Star certified commercial and multifamily buildings in 2022.
FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Charlotte County Public Schools spokesperson Mike Riley.
PUNTA GORDA — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced its annual "top cities" list, showing which municipalities have the greatest number of Energy Star certified commercial and multifamily buildings in 2022.
These are buildings that use less energy and emit less carbon dioxide.
The Punta Gorda Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes all of Charlotte County, was one of four on the list of top 10 small cities coming in third place with 13 buildings.
Other Florida cities included Tampa in 12th place with 184 buildings; Miami in 20th place with 94 buildings and Orlando in 23rd with 64 buildings among all cities.
Energy Star is a government-based energy efficiency program founded in 1992. According to the EPA website, the program helped consumers save 520 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in 2020, saving $42 billion.
Business owners and cities display the Energy Star on the buildings to alert customers the property is a leader in energy efficiency.
"In many cities, a majority of greenhouse gas emissions results from the energy used by buildings,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a news release. "I applaud this year's top cities, as well as the owners and managers of each Energy Star certified building in them, for taking real action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help America address the climate crisis."
Mike Riley, spokesperson for Charlotte County Public Schools, said the district earned the Energy Star award many times in the past for construction of newer schools.
"We are designated an Energy Star partner and the district been awarded 46 Energy Star plaques for energy efficiency by the Environmental Protection Agency," he said.
Commercial buildings are responsible for 16% of the nation's greenhouse gas emissions and spend more than $190 billion per year on energy. In many cities, buildings are the largest contributor of emissions — responsible for 30% to more than 70% of a city's total emissions.
Energy Star certified certified buildings use an average of 35% less energy and are responsible for 35% less carbon dioxide emissions than typical buildings, according to the EPA.
"The Southeast shows a commitment to cutting building-related costs and reducing waste," EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman said in the news release.
