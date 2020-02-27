200226-N-PQ548-0121

Cmdr. Leszek Sikorski, from Punta Gorda, hosts a Roman Catholic Ash Wednesday mass in the chapel aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. Ike is conducting operations in the Atlantic Ocean as part of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group.

 U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Champlain
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments