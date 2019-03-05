Some Punta Gorda residents call it a master plan, while others call it a wish list.
Whatever you want to call it, the Punta Gorda Boaters Alliance will present its Waterfront Development Master Plan at Wednesday’s City Council meeting (326 W. Marion Ave.) at 9 a.m., and some local homeowners are not happy with the group’s outlook.
The PGBA master plan is an update to a previous plan that provides local boater insight on the future of the city’s nautical community, involving development of marinas, boat clubs, piers and most notably, a new mooring field in Charlotte Harbor, among other ideas.
“One of the biggest things is that they have a (position) that if the city establishes (the new) mooring field, that it gives the city ability to regulate anchored boats; that is incorrect,” said Larry Jaeger, of the Historic District Homeowners Association, and retired captain of the U.S. Coast Guard.
PGBA has proposed a new mooring field in Charlotte Harbor, west of the U.S. 41 bridges, that would provide permanent structures where visiting boats and boat dwellers (liveaboards) could anchor.
Boaters can currently anchor in that part of the harbor without any regulation. There is also a mooring field available on the east side of the bridges in Charlotte Harbor (Peace River) north of Laishley Municipal Marina and park.
The need for a new field comes down to the fact that more often than not, the marina at Fishermen’s Village is full year-round.
“You cannot get a slip right now at Fishermen’s Village,” PGBA President John Welsh told the Sun in February. “Even in the off season, it is full. The seasonal boaters have no place.”
PGBA representatives could not be reached for comment.
“There has been many discussions from different groups throughout the community regarding the waterfront,” said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert. “The focus of the (new) plan, as envisioned by both the City Council and PGBA, (is) to develop a plan that ‘promotes Punta Gorda as a destination for a variety of water-oriented activities.’”
Near the end of 2018, the Historic District HOA put together a 17-page report detailing their concerns for some of the items suggested in the new PGBA master plan.
“The City Council requested that the PGBA obtain comments and input from local homeowner association groups,” said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews. “A few additions were made, including safety measures that could be taken, amenities that could be added and environmental concerns that were raised during those meetings. The goal is to have (the City) Council accept and approve the plan, and to eventually implement all the suggestions that are recommended in the document.”
The PGBA has considered the Historic District HOA report and reduced the 17-page document down to six bullet points.
The Historic District HOA, according to the PGBA presentation, is concerned about:
- The West Mooring Field attracting derelict boats
- The fear that unsavory people will come ashore
- Would like the dinghy docks removed to prevent boaters from coming ashore
- Does not understand why the City cannot restrict anchoring off of Gilchrist Park
- Does not want Wi-Fi available at the waterfront
- Does not want showers available in the park
“This does not begin to represent our position,” said Jaeger. “You don’t take 17 pages and reduce to six bullets ... not only is it incomplete, but it’s factually challenged. They (PGBA) talked about being able to limit length of stay for boat dwellers and where they could anchor. Establishing a mooring field does not give you any regulation.”
According to PGBA, the Waterfront Master Plan will attempt to establish the city as a “premier recreation boating community” in the U.S. The group believes that implementation of their suggestions will ensure the community’s experience in creating a superior boating environment.
“Our hope is to get some positive steps on controlling (the potential) boat dweller population and to prevent the city from wasting money on (a new) west mooring field,” Jaeger said.
