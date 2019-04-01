Some Punta Gorda residents are feeling ignored when it comes to talk of who should pay for Buckley’s Pass.
“I don’t see how this can even be legal,” said John Lynch of Almar Drive in Punta Gorda Isles. “They can dig a ditch a mile from my house in the county and charge only certain people for it.”
Buckley’s Pass, named for the late Capt. John “Jay” Buckley, is a nautical cut-through path that would connect the PGI canal system to Charlotte Harbor through a shorter, more direct route than what’s currently available through the existing Ponce de Leon Inlet harbor access point.
“The city needs to talk to the people that live here,” said Harry DeMarco, also of Almar Drive. “I’ve gone to a couple (City Council) meetings and its like a mob in there saying, yes, let’s do this and that. Nobody is taking attendance of who lives here at those meetings.”
Areas listed in the assessment district include only certain properties south of Aqui Esta Drive, west of Almar Drive and city limits, and largely east of Bal Harbor Boulevard.
Those property owners in the proposed district have been deemed to benefit from the completed project and would have to pay $983 up front or $399.53 per year if paid over three years.
Both Lynch and DeMarco, neither of whom are boaters anymore, feel that it should be at least a citywide tax, if not countywide because anyone who owns a boat in the area would benefit.
“The more you think about it, the more ridiculous it is that they charge only us,” Lynch said. “How can you charge me and not some guy that lives across the street from me or in Port Charlotte that can put his boat in the water and use this waterway just like anybody else.”
There are 2,785 water access units in the area of “benefit” in the current proposed assessment district.
Special assessments are charges assessed against the property of some property owners because that property derives some special benefit from the expenditure of the money.
In a 2017 report conducted by the city and consulting firm PMG Associates, it was determined that some of the benefits include the improved navigational access and decreased travel time to Charlotte Harbor but also improved property values.
Both Lynch and DeMarco question if that property value increase could actually happen.
“I was talking to one of the realtors who live down the street from me and I asked, ‘So my property value is going to go up? Really? It’s already dropped over a $100,000 right now since when I bought it 15 years ago,’” Lynch said.
If the property values do go up, that just means increased taxes for homeowners in the area, according to DeMarco.
“If the property values go up, then so do your taxes and then you get to pay for the pass twice,” DeMarco said. “You get to pay for the canal (through the assessment) and then you get to pay for your higher taxes, too.”
There is still time for residents to present their concerns to the city. Wednesday, the city will hold a public hearing on the final assessment resolution, as well as the issuance of a construction bid.
The public hearing will be held at 1 p.m. in the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center at 75 Taylor St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
