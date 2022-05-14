PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Rotary Club has raised $43,000 and wired $23,000 to Poland, and is continuing its relief effort for Ukraine.
“We are working with Wojtek Janokowski, Czestochowa (Poland) Rotary Club’s president, to determine the best use of our next transfer of funds,” said James Williams, spokesperson for Punta Gorda Rotary.
He said the Rotary Club relief efforts works this way: “We are raising monies that we wire them, and they purchase medical and humanitarian supplies, including surgical instruments and supplies that are trucked directly to Ukraine.”
Czestochowa is 329 miles from the Ukraine border, and the capital city of Lviv, Ukraine is only 43 miles from Poland’s border, so supply trucks from Poland go to the border where the goods are delivered and sent further into Ukraine.
Five other Rotary clubs in Southwest Florida have contributed to Punta Gorda Rotary Club’s relief effort: Naples-Pelican Bay, Sarasota Gulf Gate, Sarasota Southside, Longbeach Key, and Fort Myers South. The Anna Maria Island club is also raising funds from the entire island community to support the Czestochowa Rotary Club, said Williams.
Smugglers Enterprieses, Inc., and the Rotonda West Woman’s Club have also donated to the PG Rotary project along with many Charlotte County residents.
“Targets in March for our relief were in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa,” said Williams.
“Targets for additional relief are being coordinated with the Rotary Clubs of Ternopil and Mykolaiv, the Municipal Hospital of Mykolaiv, and the Ukrainian transport company, Hegelmann Logistics,” he said.
Ternopil is about 80 miles east of Lviv in western Ukraine, and Mykolaiv is about 40 miles from Kherson, which is on the front lines in eastern Ukraine.
“As a result of our Punta Gorda Rotary Club efforts, we have triggered additional direct donations to the Czestochowa Rotary Club from the Milford Rotary Club and Rotary District 7870 in New Hampshire, and from the Strongville Rotary Club in Strongville, Ohio,” said Williams.
The Czestochowa Rotary has also supplied kitchen appliances to refugees staying in Czestochowa and is helping to house a couple of hundred families.
Janokowski, president of the Czestochowa Rotary, updates his club website which can be reached at https://rotary czestochowa.org/category/aktualnosci/
You can visit the Punta Gorda Rotary website at https://puntagordarotary.org/news/ which contains updates, photos and videos, including those sent by Janokowski.
They also can be viewed on YouTube: bit.ly/3MsPvRG
Williams said the PG Rotary Club is still collecting donations. To contribute online, go to https://punta-gorda-rotary-club.square.site, or mail a check payable to the Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation/PG Rotary Foundation Ukrainian Relief, PO Box 511132, Punta Gorda FL 33051-1132.
