Ukraine t-shirts.jpg

To purchase a T-shirt to provide Ukraine with relief aid, visit bit.ly/3FneVOo. Shirts start at $23, and $10 from each sale goes directly to Ukraine relief.

 PHOTO provided by DAGGER CUSTOM APPAREL

PUNTA GORDA — In its continuing effort to help the people of Ukraine, Punta Rotary Rotary is selling “Stand with Ukraine” T-shirts.

James Williams, international director of the Punta Gorda Rotary, said $10 from each $23 shirt goes directly to Ukraine relief.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments