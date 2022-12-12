PUNTA GORDA — In its continuing effort to help the people of Ukraine, Punta Rotary Rotary is selling “Stand with Ukraine” T-shirts.
James Williams, international director of the Punta Gorda Rotary, said $10 from each $23 shirt goes directly to Ukraine relief.
After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the Punta Gorda Rotary began collecting donations during the club’s Taste of Punta Gorda in March.
It has continued raising funds every month and to date has raised almost $60,000, Williams said.
The money raised have gone to the Rotary Club of Czestochowa, Poland, which in turn uses it to buy food, medical supplies, and other humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees in Poland and hospitals and refugees inside Ukraine.
He said among the items purchased are surgical instruments, pre-packed meals, canned goods, thermoactivated undergarments, wheelchairs, basic hygiene products, disposable first aid items, and diapers.
In the beginning of the war, the Rotary Club of Czestochowa, which is located near the western border of Ukraine, rented trucks whose drivers took them to the Ukraine border.
From there, Ukrainian drivers would take over, delivering the goods to various parts of Ukraine.
As an exodus of Ukrainian refugees began to stream into Poland, relief was provided there as well as to the people in Ukraine.
Along the way, Punta Gorda Rotary got other Rotary clubs in Southwest Florida to participate in the relief effort.
Recently, the Rotary E-Club of Southeast Florida and the Caribbean approached Williams.
“Berti Dann of the Rotary E-Club is the one who got the idea (of T-shirts) and asked me for our help,” Williams said.
The clubs got Dagger Custom Apparel to produce and sell “Stand with Ukraine” T-shirts emblazoned with Ukraine’s flower, the sunflower, on the front and Rotary recognition on the back.
The shirts are also available as a hooded sweatshirt.
“We are also accepting cash donations for Ukraine Relief,” said Williams.
You can donate with a check payable to the Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation, and mail it to PG Rotary Foundation Ukrainian Relief, PO Box 511132, Punta Gorda, FL 33951-1132, or donate online at punta-gorda-rotary-club.square.site.
“As the war in Ukraine continues, the needs are still huge, and the collection of food and medical supplies continues along with winter clothing, diapers, and shoes, all in great demand,” he said.
