PUNTA GORDA — Beginning Friday, 1,000 American flags will wave at Laishley Park to honor heroes for Memorial Day weekend.
The flags will be displayed in a sea of red, white and blue.
The opening ceremony for the Punta Gorda Healing Field of Honor begins at 10 a.m. Friday.
Taps will be played each night at 6 p.m. through Memorial Day on Monday, Punta Gorda Rotary project co-chair Peter Wilkins said.
The public is invited to purchase a flag for $40 to honor a person or organization, he said.
Those honored could be fallen troops who defended American liberty, as well as people who are currently serving in the military, veterans, first responders, doctors, nurses and other health care workers along with other heroes in the community.
The Healing Field of Honor program was begun to commemorate lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.
It has grown in communities throughout the U.S. to raise money and awareness for a growing array of causes.
This is the second year the Punta Gorda Rotary has presented the Healing Field of Honor.
When the display is taken down the morning of May 31, those who purchased flags are invited to take them home.
Wilkins said volunteers are needed to place and take down the flags. If interested, you can contact Wilkins at 609-772-1604 or email peterwilkins99@gmail.com.
In addition to individual sponsorships, corporate and company sponsorships ranging from $150 to $5,000, include recognition on the field banner, plus other perks. At the $5,000 level, a corporate logo will be displayed on the field banner, website and in promotional materials. Also, the sponsor will get a full-page ad in the event program, VIP seating at the dedication ceremony, plus more.
The Healing Field of Honor this year had the following sponsorships as of May 24: Ford of Charlotte County, STG International, Smugglers Enterprises, Gettel of Charlotte County, the Joyce Vein & Aesthetic Institute, Ingman Marine, Bucky and Paula McQueen, the Farr Law firm, Compass Real Estate, Friendly Floors, C&R Graphics, plus 20 other local businesses.
All donations go to the Punta Gorda Rotary Charity & Education Foundation to fund local organizations.
