PUNTA GORDA — An unnamed roadway behind the old Punta Gorda Libary is getting some recognition in the city with a family name that goes back generations in Punta Gorda.
Going forward, the paved roadway is to be named Desguin Lane.
"My grandparents (date back here to) 1936," said Frank Desguin at an Oct. 16 city council meeting. "My grand-dad was also city mayor in 1944. My dad (L. Victor Desguin) was the Charlotte County Tax Collector officer for 30 years. He also coached about every Punta Gorda child to play football."
In the past, the paved path that lies between West Grace Street and the alley located to the north of the former Punta Gorda Library parcel (424 W. Henry St.) has been used by locals, but for homeowners it has been an area of confusion for deliveries and other issues.
"It is very confusing for people unfamiliar with the area," said Desguin, who lives in the neighborhood. "A FedEx truck went by and pulled in the drive way and asked is this (this street) and I said yes ... you could see the relief on his face to find the place."
Desguin's effort wasn't so much to get a street named after his family but it was to get the street declared as an actual city street, outright.
"There is no name on this street. We’re not asking to rename anything on this street," Desguin said. "We’re asking to name this street so people can find the property."
At the Oct. 16 Punta Gorda City Council meeting, members approved alterations to the roadway that should cost around $100 for street signage that clarifies the road as Desguin Lane.
Neighbors of the roadway change are also supportive, according to Desguin.
"When (Desguin) came to me," said Mayor Nancy Prafke, "it was not to name a street ... it was to make it a street. Because they have difficulty with people finding them—Google maps, etc.—the problem was really trying to make it a street that people could find."
