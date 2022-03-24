PUNTA GORDA - In the bleary green wake of St. Patrick’s Day, a sober bar has a certain appeal.
And during the pandemic, according to a February 2021 Harris Poll, nearly 1 in 4 adults reported drinking more to manage pandemic stress.
Unintended consequence? A boom in nonalcoholic, zero-proof beverages.
Alcohol might not be passé, but now there’s another way.
Sober-curious customers who still want to socialize are bellying up to nationwide bars designed just for them. If they can still catch some sort of buzz while they’re at it, priceless.
Punta Gorda’s first all-nonalcoholic, somewhat buzzy bar — Downtown Kava — just opened in the 1928 Historic Train Depot.
Already on the National Register of Historic Places and recently restored from rooftop to deck, the depot has a Prohibition-era heritage befitting a place whose backroom now looks like a speakeasy.
When local Realtors Sarah and Ryan Desrosiers learned the Antique Mall had vacated the depot’s big freight room, they made an appointment to view the 2,800-square-foot space.
“For years, we’d talked about doing something like this in a historic, industrial setting,” Sarah Desrosiers said. “And this was it.”
In November, they set to work using its original exposed-brick walls, beamed ceiling and floorboards as the backdrop for a noirish interior with massive bar, Oriental rugs, blinged-out area lamps and cushy antique sofas, some courtesy of the Charlotte Community Foundation and others from the Punta Gorda Historical Society (Old Punta Gorda), which owns the place.
“We worked hard to maintain the building’s integrity,” Sarah said. “We’re from Punta Gorda, we went to Charlotte High, and it was very important to us to keep it the way it was.”
The railroad museum and historic restrooms remain at the front of the depot; the rebuilt deck with outdoor seating sprawls across the back.
The depot once attracted a demographic interested in history and antiquities.
Now it draws a more diverse crowd for alcohol-free and euphoric beverages made with kava, kratom and hemp-derived cannabinoids.
Sarah, who embraces holistic health solutions, discovered kava helps take the edge off stressful days. And after a car crash in which she was, ironically, hit by a drunk driver, she began using kratom for pain management.
Kava, the root of a Polynesian shrub, is ground, brewed and served in a ceremonial coconut shell or mixed in drinks. It helps people unwind like alcohol, but without inebriation or aggressiveness. Users report states of happy, relaxed attentiveness, socially lubricated but safe to drive.
The bar’s elixirs use kava’s controversial cousin: high-quality kratom.
Derived from a Southeast Asian evergreen leaf, kratom is also brewed. Unlike kava, kratom is said to have three effects: energy/focus, mood enhancement or pain management.
All of Downtown Kava’s specialty botanical drinks — from coconut-mocha-hazelnut XXX Chocolate Milk to Old Punta Gorda pineapple-mint lemonade — can incorporate kava or kratom elixir.
They also serve a variety of coffees, teas including boba, juices and sodas canned and on tap. All can be boosted with kava, kratom, or hemp-derived CBD, CBG and Delta 8 THC, which provides many of the relaxing benefits of THC, without the psychoactive high.
But Downtown Kava’s big competitive edge, rivaling even hipper hubs like Atlanta, is its After-Hours Speakeasy Menu from 5 p.m. to close daily.
They swizzle up alcohol-free bourbon, gin, rum and tequila — plus flavorless kratom or kava for feel-good effects — in classic cocktails like the Downtown Mule, a Margarita, and an Old Fashioned complete with smoky ritual.
“There’s really nothing else around like our speakeasy experience,” Sarah said.
You don’t even need a secret password to get in.
In the near future, look for educational workshops; an expanded snack menu; food-truck Fridays and Saturdays; breakfast food trucks to support morning coffee rush; and live music Fridays and Saturdays, perhaps by 11-year-old Punta Gorda blues rocker Champ Jaxon, who’s already stopped in.
“I’ve known you since you were in diapers,” Sarah joked. “You’ve got to play here.”
Downtown Kava, 941-505-0562, 1009 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, is open Sunday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday to midnight.
