Executive director of the Visual Arts in Punta Gorda Janet Watermeier, center left, and president of the Mural Society Kelly Gaylord share scissors at the beginning of the Plein Air exhibit at the facility. The exhibit features original work of artists who painted murals around the city.

The Visual Arts Center, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce and the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society are celebrating 25 years of painting the town. What began as an annual quickdraw competition for plein air artists has inspired an entire month of paint-outs, art receptions, history classes and more.

The festival began with a ribbon cutting Jan. 9, celebrating the original mural rendering exhibit and silent auction on display in Goff Gallery until Jan. 30.

The Visual Arts Center is located at 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, and can be reached at 941-639-8810. Galleries are always free and open to the public. Check out the website, www.VisualArtCenter.org for details on events, exhibits, classes, workshops and more.

