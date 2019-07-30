Punta Gorda has scheduled a week of pavement rejuvenation starting Thursday.
 
Depending on weather, city crews will work on the following roadways: 
  • Cooper St. from Airport Rd. to Taylor Rd.
  • Marion Ave. from Tropicana to DiVinci Dr.
  • Trieste Dr. from Palermo to the cul-de-sac
  • Portofino Dr. from Monaco Dr. to the cul-de-sac
  • Palermo Dr. from Portofino Dr. to the cul-de-sac
  • Henry St. from Shreve St. to Garvin Dr.
  • St. Girons Ct. from St. Girons Dr. to the cul-de-sac
  • St. Girons Dr. from Madrid Blvd. to the cul-de-sac
  • San Pietro Ct. from Madrid Blvd. to the cul-de-sac
  • Licata Ct. from Monaco Dr. to the cul-de-sac

Each road will be open to local traffic only. Expect detours and traffic slowdowns between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Aug. 8.
When driving in the area, motorists are encouraged to drive with caution and be alert for workers in the rights of way.
For additional information, contact Linda Sposito, senior project manager for the Punta Gorda Public Works Department, at 941-575-5060 between 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

 
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments