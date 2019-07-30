Punta Gorda has scheduled a week of pavement rejuvenation starting Thursday.
Depending on weather, city crews will work on the following roadways:
- Cooper St. from Airport Rd. to Taylor Rd.
- Marion Ave. from Tropicana to DiVinci Dr.
- Trieste Dr. from Palermo to the cul-de-sac
- Portofino Dr. from Monaco Dr. to the cul-de-sac
- Palermo Dr. from Portofino Dr. to the cul-de-sac
- Henry St. from Shreve St. to Garvin Dr.
- St. Girons Ct. from St. Girons Dr. to the cul-de-sac
- St. Girons Dr. from Madrid Blvd. to the cul-de-sac
- San Pietro Ct. from Madrid Blvd. to the cul-de-sac
- Licata Ct. from Monaco Dr. to the cul-de-sac
Each road will be open to local traffic only. Expect detours and traffic slowdowns between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Aug. 8.
When driving in the area, motorists are encouraged to drive with caution and be alert for workers in the rights of way.
For additional information, contact Linda Sposito, senior project manager for the Punta Gorda Public Works Department, at 941-575-5060 between 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.