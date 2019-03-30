PUNTA GORDA — If you couldn’t tell by the deluge of traffic rushing around Punta Gorda — seasonal or not — it’s clear the city is growing.
New businesses are going up all around the city, especially along Tamiami Trail. New housing options are also being developed.
“New building developments that enhance the our identity as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in its character and history, and one of the most desirable places to live, work and visit, are (always) positive for the city of Punta Gorda,” said Melissa Reichert, city communications manager.
The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce has long encouraged steady growth of the commercial sector of the city, Chamber President John Wright said.
“(This growth) increases the commercial tax base which is currently heavily dependent on the residential sector,” Wright said. “The addition of new businesses will further add to the critical mass of commerce available in our area, keeping commercial revenues flowing through the hands of local business owners, rather than out of area owners or indeed online.”
In a March 7 winter recap report, city staff listed development projects around the city, as well as some planned for the future. There are two projects being planned currently and six new businesses currently under construction.
Currently in the planning stagesBayfront Health Addition
Located at 809 East Marion Ave., the Punta Gorda Medical Center has proposed a 19,050- square-foot, three-story addition to the hospital to include improved on-site parking, landscaping and utility infrastructure.
Representatives of the Bayfront Health declined comment.
Villa Grand Phase II
Located at 3720 Albacete Circle in Burnt Store Isles, Villa Grande II is filling in the remaining building sites around Phase I.
“The original development of Phase II was approved in 2005,” said Reichert. “There are 30 dwelling units proposed for the new phase.”
Under ConstructionAutoZone Auto Parts
AutoZone Auto Parts officially opened its doors this weekend at its new location at 3905 Tamiami Trail and Madrid Boulevard near Burnt Store Road in Punta Gorda.
Starbucks
Located at 615 Cross St. outside the Cross Trails Shopping Center, the drive-thru Starbucks continues to make progress. An official opening date has yet to be set, but it is anticipated to open this summer.
Chase Bank
Construction continues for the new Chase Bank at 911 Tamiami Trail and Cross Street, at the site of a former gas station and convenience store. An estimated date for completion was not available at the time of this report.
Harbor Home Builders
While there wasn’t an opening date available, the new home construction services company is making progress at its site located at 411 Cross Street.
New Housing OptionsTaylor Row
Located on several properties along Taylor Road and Ann Street, the properties are individual lots where the developer is constructing 16 upscale units, studios, one and two bedrooms, all within half a mile of downtown Punta Gorda.
Some of the units are already open. Rental rates from $925 to $1,275. All units are within a half mile of downtown Punta Gorda.
Paradise Pointe at Charlotte Harbor
Paradise Pointe is a multi-family project going up at 1425 Park Beach Circle. Builders have proposed two buildings and a total of 39 units along with a pool, cabana, storm-water facilities, landscaping and solid waste collection. Construction is still in its early stages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.