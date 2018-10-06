PUNTA GORDA — The city has found itself in a standoff when it comes to surface damages at the Gilchrist Park playground.
Shortly after the playground opened in May, the city had to repair depressions that appeared in the rubber surface material. City Council has directed staff to acquire an outside engineering firm to assess the cause of the damage.
“This is a typical case that you run into all the time when there’s problems with construction,” said City Attorney David Levin at Wednesday’s council meeting. “You’ve got one side saying it’s the other people’s fault, and we’re saying it’s the contractor’s fault. We have competent people on our staff that have a legitimate basis for saying that it’s not the city’s fault.”
Playmore West completed the project in March.
City staff contends the depressions are the result of poor compaction of the material surrounding the foundations of the play equipment.
“When the compaction was done,” said Macalle Finkle, city paralegal and assistant to the city manager, “they dug up (the area) for the foundations … there is a possibility that the re-compaction around the foundations of the play equipment were not done and that’s where we are seeing the sinking (occur).”
The contractor, however, claims the issues are due to flooding and off-site drainage issues, according to the city’s Oct. 3 meeting agenda.
A representative of Playmore could not be reached for comment.
“There was a patch job done (to fix) the original depressions,” said Finkle. “The work was not satisfactory to the city. There were seams, discoloration ... it was just a bad job.”
Since meeting with the contractor to review the site, more defects were discovered in August.
“Additional depressions were found,” said Finkle, “and where we’ve found ourselves now is the vendor is (claiming) that the depressions are forming because of flooding, water drainage issues at the park.”
City engineer Mark Gering has verified there is sufficient drainage across the playground site, according to the agenda documents. No standing water issues were reported at the playground through the height of the city’s current rainy season.
To remedy the conflict, the contractor has offered to redo the original patchwork and repair the newer depressions discovered in August. By doing so, however, the contractor wants to void out of the five-year warranty that is currently in place, claiming the damage is not a result of their work.
“If any (other issues) should appear,” said Finkle, “it will not be under the warranty because they are still intending that its due to flooding (and) water intrusion. The only other option would be to litigate.”
The City Council agreed that litigation should be the last resort and that an outside expert opinion should be obtained.
“We have to find out what is the cause,” said Vice Mayor Gary Wein, “and to the best of our ability, (what) is the cure before we go further against litigation.”
Levin and city staff estimated a $5,000 expense to hire an outside engineer to assess the problem.
“The $5,000 estimate for what it would take for an expert to tell us what the cause is of the problem doesn’t have any guarantees either,” said Levin. “It could be that the expert is going to say that the problem is of the contractor’s making. The expert could say that the problem is of the city’s making. The expert could say it’s a combination of both.”
Council member Lynne Matthews reported the initial damage to city staff in May.
“These first depressions,” said Matthews, “were noticed at the end of May and that was before rainy season started. My next door neighbor had his 2-year-old son (there) and he fell.”
While the financial obligations are a crucial aspect to be considered moving forward, safety is the top concern for the City Council members when it comes to the future of the playground.
“We have to make it safe for the kids or we can’t leave it open,” said Matthews. “I think we really need to address it and do it quickly so we can get this thing fixed once and for all.”
