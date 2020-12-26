Punta Gorda Symphony presented two Holiday Pops outdoor concerts earlier this month at Florida SouthWestern State College. Attendees enjoyed holiday favorites from hit movies like "Frozen" and "Polar Express," as well as classics like "Carol of the Bells" and "First Noel." The concerts were socially distanced, outdoors, and limited to 250 attendees.

 


