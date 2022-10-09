PUNTA GORDA - The city suffered widespread losses from Hurricane Ian, with city officials saying 1 in 20 structures sustaining major damage.
Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert said the city is still conducting its full assessment, but preliminary assessment shows "less than 1% of one- and two-family homes were destroyed."
She added, "If any structures were below the required finished floor elevation, these may be categorized as substantially damaged during reconstruction."
Reichert said about 5% of residential and nonresidential structures had "major damage."
Reichert said there were damages to several city buildings which are "currently being assessed including the City Hall Annex, and major damage to the Bayfront (YMCA) Center."
The Punta Gorda Boat Club, which has a lease agreement with the city, suffered damages to its roof and will be closed indefinitely, said its vice commodore Ron Molway.
However, the walls are standing and didn't appear to have been damaged, said PGBC member Sherry Lindee.
"Our preliminary assessments identified several non-residential structures that sustained major wind damages that are currently not able to be occupied," said Reichert.
"We have already started working with some owners on processes to rebuild. The initial assessments do not show any flood damages beyond minor."
The SandStar Remodeling main office building lost three-quarters of its roof, which allowed wind-driven rainwater into the building which has no internet or landline phones, and the office and model home are closed until further notice.
The firm said it will not be able to take on any storm-related damage repairs at this time.
Reichert said eight people died during the hurricane and at least one death has been directly attributed to the storm, "but the medical examiner may have to conduct autopsies," she said.
"The most pressing needs for the city include continuous sources of fuel, the full restoration of power, and resuming sanitation services," said Reichert.
Reichert said residents should go to coadfl.org for a complete list of resources that will be available to them.
Also, those needed chainsaw work, yard debris cleanup, removing water from damaged interior areas and temporary roof tarping can also contact Samaritan's Purse Disaster Relief that is now in Punta Gorda at the New Life Church at 507 West Marion Avenue.
Residents are urged to go there in person and fill out a form for relief.
The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce website — puntagordachamber.com — has a multitude of relief resources, including the Blue Roof program provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Call 888-766-3258 for more information on this free program.
