A vehicle crash on I-75 in Sarasota Sunday morning left one Punta Gorda teen dead and a Venice man in serious condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Muhammed Memon, 18, was riding − without a seatbelt − in a 2014 BMW 428I with driver Yusuf Memon, 28, around 3:14 a.m. on the northbound entrance ramp to I-75, north of State Road 681 in Sarasota County.

Yusuf lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway, driving through a ditch and then striking a tree. He is being treated at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. 

It is unknown at this time if Yusuf was under the influence of alcohol, according to the FHP.

Criminal charges will depend on the outcome of the crash investigation, the FHP report stated.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments