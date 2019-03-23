Punta Gorda was named the seventh safest city in Florida by the security trade website Safewise.
To determine the city’s rank, the site used the 2017 crime statistics from the FBI and the population of each city.
For Punta Gorda, there was a rate of 0.83 violent crimes per 1,000 people. In 2017, when the statistics were pulled, the population was a reported 19,181.
The FBI defines violent crime as: murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault.
The property crime rate (burglaries, thefts, etc.) in Punta Gorda in 2017 was 12.83 per 1,000 people.
“We do not pay much attention to how we are ranked by trade group websites,” said Lt. Dylan Renz from the Punta Gorda Police Department. “They all tend to have their own methodology, which is occasionally accurate and sometimes very inaccurate.”
Renz referenced the study released last year by an alarm system trade website that ranked Punta Gorda as the second “Most Dangerous Metro Area for Trick or Treating” in the United States.
“That is not only clearly ridiculous, but when we looked at the information they were using we found that it was highly inaccurate and their methodology did not make much sense,” he said.
Renz said PGPD conducts its own in-depth analysis based on Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics. The study factors in state and county crime statistics, and compares the city to those similar in size.
“Based on our analysis from 2017, which is the year used by this website, Punta Gorda had the fourth lowest crime rate when compared to all of the cities in Southwest Florida and the second lowest crime rate when compared to all of the cities of our size in the state of Florida,” Renz said.
Venice was ranked no. 19 with a violent crime rate of 1.23 per 1,000 people and a property crime rate of 13.40 per 1,000.
The city of North Port was ranked no. 31 of safest Florida cities by Safewise. The city’s population was reported at 65,498.
Josh Taylor communications manager for the city of North Port said the city receives on average five to six different rating per year from different sites.
“There is some solidity (to the ranking) the numbers are what they are, it’s a comparison to everyone else around, the numbers themselves could be skewed with one or two people who are on a crime spree,” Taylor said.
”I think when you end up looking at those numbers we have more people, less crime,” he said.
Their violent crime rate for North Port in 2017 was reported at 1.68 per 1,000 people. The property crime rate was 12.03 incidents per 1,000 people.
Taylor said by looking at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, North Port consistently has one of the highest closure rates, what Taylor believes to be the most significant number.
Having a high closure rate refers to the amount of cases that the police department receives, and are able to find a conclusion to.
”That’s a number we take a lot of pride in. The rest of it comes down to who’s behaving and who’s not,” Taylor said.
