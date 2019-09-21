The city of Punta Gorda is looking to get an extra $2.1 million in Hurricane Irma relief funds from 2017.
This comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a press conference last month that costs for the storm have reached $2.63 billion in Florida.
With FEMA's approval, this allows for an increase in the federal cost share to go from 75% to 90% for reimbursements to local governments.
FEMA has since approved the governor's request to increase the percentage of the Hurricane Irma storm reimbursements. The approval is based on the state reaching a higher threshold of damage from the storm than originally expected.
"This is good news for the canal maintenance districts (like Punta Gorda Isles) as it will allow reduced estimated rates in the PGI canal maintenance district in FY 2021 and FY 2022 for this project," said Melissa Reichert, city communications manager.
"For the Burnt Store Isles Canal Maintenance district, they will have some additional funds that can be used for additional seawall repairs, other projects, or reducing debt on the perimeter dredging project."
For Punta Gorda, the net amount leaves the city planning to get approximately $2.1 million more than they were expecting initially.
In Sarasota County, representatives are expecting a reimbursement of $9.4 million for Hurricane Irma, however, county projects are currently under review and all figures are still being estimated at this point.
In DeSoto County, there isn’t much expectation for anything more. Charlotte County couldn't yet say last week if more money was expected.
“Every single day, my administration has fought to make hurricane recovery a top priority, and today we’re able to take another step forward for Florida communities impacted by recent hurricanes,” DeSantis said at the August press conference. “Our state has been devastated by Hurricanes Michael and Irma these past two years, but by working together, we’re rebuilding every community stronger than before."
In January, the Florida Division of Emergency Management began new procedures to accelerate FEMA reimbursements to communities affected by hurricanes Irma, Matthew and Hermine.
Previously, the division required projects to be fully validated before any funding was awarded. The new process will get funds to affected communities more quickly by providing 50% of the estimated project costs upfront and requiring less initial review.
