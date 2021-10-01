The cities of Punta Gorda and Venice have won top honors in the 2021 America in Bloom National Awards program.
The winning cities were announced during a virtual conference and awards celebration held last week.
"We were one of the seven finalists selected," said Richard Polk, who heads the Punta Gorda America in Bloom group of volunteers.
American in Bloom Punta Gorda "is under the umbrella of TEAM Punta Gorda," Polk said.
"We pull volunteers from various groups such as the PGI Green Thumbs, the Punta Gorda Garden Club," he said. "We have a broad section of people who help."
It was the video shot by TEAM Punta Gorda volunteer Bruce Tompkins which won first place, Polk said.
"It (the video) began as an aerial shot," Polk explained.
The video in its original form was over five minutes in length, "but Bruce had to edit it down to under three minutes," he said.
Members of the Venice in Bloom team were celebrating their taking top prize in the Eye-Popping Pot - Best Use of Containers in the Landscape Awards.
Venice vied with Punta Gorda for that honor, said Polk.
America in Bloom is an independent, nonprofit organization. Its mission is to promote beautification programs and personal and community involvement through the use of flowers, plants, trees, and other environmental and lifestyle enhancements.
In order to participate, cities must become a member.
Polk said two judges from the organization visit each city entered into the annual competition.
