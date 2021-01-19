"Florida’s Best" and “The Nature of Blue” are the first in a lineup of exciting fine art exhibits slated for 2021 at The Visual Arts Center (VAC) in Punta Gorda.

"Florida’s Best" is on display in the main gallery, and "The Nature of Blue" is on display in Goff Gallery until Feb. 10.

The "Florida’s Best" display features multimedia birds, beaches, sunsets, sailboats and more inspired by the Sunshine State.

“The Nature of Blue” exhibit features oil paintings with tropical vibes by artists Laurel Garrison and Paris Milliken.

The VAC will host a virtual awards presentation for “Florida’s Best” via Facebook Live at 2 p.m. Thursday. Following the awards presentation, a virtual tour of "Florida’s Best" will be available to view online at www.VisualArtCenter.org.

Below is The Visual Art Center annual exhibit schedule:

MAIN GALLERY

Florida’s Best: Now-Feb. 10

VAC Student Show: Feb. 13-March 10

New Beginnings: March 13-April 13

Charlotte County Schools: April 17–May 1

Water, Water, Everywhere: May 5–31

The Member’s Showcase: June 5-Aug. 18

COLOR!: Sept. 15-Oct. 6


Falling for Art: Oct. 9-Nov. 3

Battle of The Brushes: Nov. 9-Dec. 1

Off the Wall: Dec. 4–31

GOFF GALLERY

The Nature of Blue: Now-Feb. 10

Serenity: Feb. 13-March 10

Glass & Clay Fantasea: March 12-April 14

Wild Child: April 24-May 31

The Member’s Showcase: June 5-Aug. 18

Black & White: Sept. 15-Oct. 6

Fired Up!: Oct. 9-Nov. 4

Impressions & Expressions: Nov. 9-Dec. 1

Off the Wall: Dec. 4-31

