According to the Centers for Disease Control, "using or drinking water with small amounts of chlorine does not cause harmful health effects and provides protection against waterborne disease outbreaks."

PUNTA GORDA — With social media users complaining the city’s water “smells like swamp water,” the Punta Gorda Utilities Department issued a statement Wednesday saying the water doesn’t pose a health risk despite “taste and odor issues.”

The city blamed the water complaints on “current dry conditions and high temperatures.”


   

