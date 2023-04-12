According to the Centers for Disease Control, "using or drinking water with small amounts of chlorine does not cause harmful health effects and provides protection against waterborne disease outbreaks."
PUNTA GORDA — With social media users complaining the city’s water “smells like swamp water,” the Punta Gorda Utilities Department issued a statement Wednesday saying the water doesn’t pose a health risk despite “taste and odor issues.”
The city blamed the water complaints on “current dry conditions and high temperatures.”
“These issues are aesthetic in nature only and do not pose a health risk to our customers,” the city stated. “As such, there is no boil water notice in effect for this issue. We want to assure you that we are closely monitoring the situation and are taking appropriate steps to address the issue, including increased flushing throughout the city.”
City spokesperson Melissa Reichert said the city has received about 30 complaints about water since last week.
Currently, the city utilities department is among those in Charlotte and Sarasota counties adding more chlorine to the water to disinfect the system. This will last until May 14.
The city says anyone with questions can call the utilities department at 941-639-2057.
