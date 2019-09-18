Punta Gorda and the Peace River Wildlife Center are officially exploring options to move the center to city-owned land on West Henry Street.
At Wednesday’s meeting, City Council members directed city staff to work with the center on how to develop the available 7.3 acres along West Henry.
The move could create a “win-win” route for both the city and the center as renovations for Ponce de Leon Park have had an ever-increasing price tag if the center stayed at its current location; the center outgrew its acre of land at 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway years ago.
“What this (option) is going to enable us to do is create a win-win situation so we create something that is positive for the center (and the city),” said Mayor Nancy Prafke. “And, actually, this will give you more space; one acre is really limiting you. Here you would have multiple acres ... which will help you in the future as well.”
The move will put the center in an area that is already a tourist destination for the town next to The History Park, the new Punta Gorda Charlotte Library and the Hounds on Henry dog park.
What does the city say about the move?
The word synergy comes to mind.
“I think this adds tremendous cultural value to the residents when it comes to making our city more walkable,” said City Council Member Jaha Cummings. “The center would be only blocks from the Harborwalk, the Military Heritage Museum, Fishermen’s Village, Linear Park, the library, the history park, the dog park ... I think it’s a very beautiful synergy of all these things and they are close enough together that our residents can access them without having to drive too much.”
There’s a financial benefit, too.
“This is such a financial benefit to the city, I can’t even describe it,” said City Manager Howard Kunik. “If you look at moving the center, it brings the cost down to do the Ponce Park renovations. We know we have to do the seawall, boardwalk and pier repairs because that is a liability, we have to do that. There is (also) some playground equipment that needs replacement ... the restroom, yeah it could use updating, (but) is it a priority?”
When the center moves out of Ponce Park, the $3.6 million estimated cost for renovations would go down but just how much that would save the city could not be determined by deadline of this report.
What does the center say about the move?
The word community comes to mind.
“We have walked the (proposed) land and looked at the neighborhood and I do believe it is a highly viable option for the center,” said Callie Stahl, PRWC executive director.
“Anywhere that we relocate the public facility of the wildlife center, our plan will stay the same − to make it conducive as possible to the area in which it is located and the community that surrounds it,” Stahl said. “Our community is our lifeline. Without our community, our wildlife center cannot continue on.”
What does the community say about the move?
The word synergy comes (back) to mind.
“That location really is a hub of activity,” said Gary Skillicorn, Punta Gorda Isles resident and the one who originally proposed the idea of moving PRWC to West Henry Street to the city.
“This would really solidify it as a visitation area,” Skillicorn said. “(All of those facilities) really are synergistic to each other ... all of these activities. What a wonderful use for that property., It was saved for a purpose and I think this is that purpose.”
Traffic and animal noise were mentioned as concerns for some residents of the area.
“I would submit that probably half the people that visit the park where it is now already use West Henry Street,“ Prafke said.
“(The animals at the center) are native to Florida,” said Council Member Debby Carey. “These are not bears or lions, they aren’t going to be roaring. When it’s dusk they go to sleep because that’s what they do.”
