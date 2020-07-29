A Punta Gorda woman was arrested by federal authorities as part of "Operation Dead Ringer," an initiative targeting individuals who steal Social Security benefits inadvertently paid to deceased beneficiaries.
Jacque Rathburn, 64, was charged with theft of government funds, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.
Between February 2013 and June 2019, Rathburn fraudulently collected approximately $78,164 of her mother's Social Security benefits following her mother's death on Feb. 18, 2013, the release stated.
Rathburn was one of 11 individuals charged in separate cases, cumulatively stealing more than $700,000 in benefits paid by the Social Security Administration. If convicted, each faces a penalty up to 10 years in prison.
"As these charges demonstrate, stealing from SSA on behalf of a deceased beneficiary is a federal crime," said SSA Inspector General Gail S. Ennis. "We work closely with the SSA and other government agencies to identify Social Security fraud and stop improper payments. I thank the United States Attorney's Office and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Suzanne Huyler for their continuing support of our investigations, and our law enforcement partners for their vital assistance in bringing these individuals to justice."
The cases are being investigated by the SSA with assistance from other federal and local law enforcement agencies.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.