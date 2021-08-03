This Saturday and Sunday, bikers from around the country will be participating in the Pan-Mass Challenge, an annual bike-a-thon based in Massachusetts that raises money toward research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Among those bikers will be Gina Farquharson, a resident of Punta Gorda. But until 2014, Farquharson had never even heard of the Pan-Mass Challenge. In fact, she wasn’t even a bike rider.
Farquharson’s journey began when her husband, Daniel, was diagnosed with melanoma. He and his oncologist had made plans to ride the Pan-Mass challenge — with routes ranging from 25 to 211 miles — when he was in remission. But after her husband passed, his oncologist challenged her.
“He said ‘Well, if he’s not going to do it, then you have to do it.’ So she volunteered her first year, and came back the next year as a rider. But becoming a bicyclist was a long journey for Farquharson and forced her outside of her comfort zone.
“I’m gonna tell you, I dreaded it,” she said. “I’m not athletic at all. Most of my preparation was physical.
“I still have scars on my elbows from all my falls. I almost gave up; I almost said ‘the heck with this.’ But my son — he’s ex-military — looked at me and started screaming ‘Get up! You can do this! Dad would have wanted you to!’”
When Farquharson began as a volunteer in 2014, she was inspired by the dedication and commitment of the participants — at one point, a biker was having a heart attack during the ride.
“We called an ambulance, and he said ‘No, I gotta finish!’ I said ‘No, because if you finish, you’re not gonna be with us to talk about it!’
Depending on what stage of grief one may be in, it can be difficult to balance enjoying the event while still being able to process that grief and acknowledge while they’re there. But that sadness “is also brought with such energy and such passion to help those who are in need of a cure,” Farquharson said.
She describes the ride as “a humbling experience.”
“You see people who are riding without limbs; people with bandanas on their heads because they’re going through chemo right now, and you say to yourself, ‘if they can do it, then I know I can pedal one more pedal. I know I can conquer.’”
Although the event itself is exhilarating and emotional, Farquharson keeps it in perspective by stressing the importance of donating to the cause: “Even though people say what I’m doing is wonderful, it’s the fundraising piece of it that matters.” She encourages as many people as she can to make donations to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and every time she receives money as a gift on a special occasion, she gives it to the Pan-Mass.
When asked what she would say to someone who was interested in riding or volunteering, Farquharson responded, “It does help with your healing. There are so many people you can talk to who will have similar stories, different stories … if it’s purposeful and meaningful to you, I would recommend the Pan-Mass.”
This year, Farquharson will be doing a “virtual ride,” meaning she will raise the funds for the Pan-Mass and then do a ride on her own in her community. But “regardless of how you ride, the message is the same,” she said.
Farquharson thinks her husband would be shocked that she was doing this. In fact, her friends and family have chuckled, she said, “because this is not my strength. I’ve never been a bike rider.”
“But when you’re feeling like you can’t do it, you need to think of reasons why you can, and why you’re doing this,” she adds. “I’m doing this for the people who have not survived, for the people who have survived, and the ones that are still struggling and battling cancer today.”
To donate to the Pan-Mass Challenge or the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, visit https://donate.pmc.org/.
