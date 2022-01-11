PUNTA GORDA — Lifelong local Gussie Baker is as much a part of Punta Gorda's history as she is an expert in documenting it.
"There is a lot of stuff that I’ve done and I’m happy that I’ve done it," she told The Daily Sun. "Right now, I’m working on five more books to go in the Punta Gorda History Center; I've done 32 (on this area's history)."
Baker, along with eight others who helped make Punta Gorda what it is today, will be inducted into the Punta Gorda Hall of Honor at the Punta Gorda History Center’s Annual Southern Supper on Saturday.
Baker's contributions to the local community are vast.
She was instrumental in the integration of Charlotte High School in 1963 when five local Black students began attending CHS in Punta Gorda.
"Charlotte High was the first school in the state of Florida to voluntarily integrate," Baker said. "We did it and it worked beautifully. Those kids needed to be treated right and have a way to go to school (locally).
Before 1963, Black high school students in the area had to attend Dunbar High School in Fort Myers.
"Some of the students over on Gasparilla Island were having to get up at 4 a.m., get in a boat, go to Placida, get a car, go to Englewood, and then come to Punta Gorda to get a bus to Dunbar High," she said. "That was too much asking those kids to do."
Some of Baker's other contributions include many key projects such as revitalization efforts after Hurricane Charley in 2004, initiation of the Punta Gorda Block Party, chairing the Punta Gorda Centennial Celebration and numerous other charitable endeavors.
Baker continues to encourage and support the city of Punta Gorda in maintaining its historic past, according to the Punta Gorda History Center.
OTHER INDUCTEES
Louis and Gertie Desguin
In addition to owning and operating the town’s only movie theatre built in 1917 — the New Theatre, formerly the Plaza Theatre — and a bowling alley, they were active and generous members of the community of their day. Louis Desguin also served on the City Council and as mayor in the 1940s.
Augustus C. Freeman
Freeman came to Punta Gorda in 1889 and became one of the town’s leaders. He served as tax collector, a City Council member, and treasurer for the city, and in 1900 became the first elected mayor.
He also served as DeSoto County sheriff for eight years. The home he built now stands at West Retta Esplanade and U.S. southbound 41 South as a welcoming beacon to the city.
William E. Guthrie
Guthrie was born into a fishing family in the town of Charlotte Harbor in 1895 — the year his parents arrived from North Carolina.
He spent his entire life working in the fishing industry and worked for and became senior partner of the Punta Gorda Fish Company.
He was also a teacher and married another teacher, Freddie Lee Roberts, in 1919.
Henryetta "Tosie" Quednau Hindman
Hindman, born in Punta Gorda in born in 1923, was known as a long time Supervisor of Elections.
Hindman would call out the results of elections on the now Historic Charlotte County Courthouse steps and provide mock tombstones and funerals for election losers.
Hindman will also be remembered as a beloved Charlotte County school bus driver.
Dr. Robert S. Maxwell
Maxwell, a longtime Punta Gorda doctor, served as the family doctor for many Punta Gorda residents and was an early board director of the local hospital for many years.
Maxwell, an anesthesiologist at the Medical Center, came to Punta Gorda in 1926 at four years old with his parents.
His father, Roscoe Maxwell, Sr., established a local pharmacy, called Maxwell’s Pharmacy.
Ed Hendrickson
Hendrickson was a Punta Gorda mayor seven terms during the 1960s, and served on the City Council from 1955 to 1968.
A lifelong Punta Gorda resident, he ran the Gulf Shore Seafood Company started by his parents on the dock which is now Fishermen’s Village.
Walter “Bert” Clement
Clement was the founder of Punta Gorda’s local hospital, the Medical Center, at the time.
Clement came to Punta Gorda as a young doctor and experienced the difficulties of not having a local hospital, forced to take patients himself to the closest one in Arcadia.
The family doctor for many Punta Gorda residents in the mid-1900s, he became medical director of the hospital and served on the board of directors for many years.
Jesse W. Davis
A fallen hero from Punta Gorda who lost his life in World War II, Davis is PGHC's veteran honoree this year.
The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd
Following a tradition of honoring a religious institution, the Church of the Good Shepherd (401 W. Henry St.), which just celebrated its 125th anniversary, will be recognized at the event, according to PGHC.
HOW TO ATTEND
For tickets to the Southern Supper event, contact Gene Murtha at 941-258-2080 or purchase at puntagordahistorycenter.com.
