Purple Heart group donates to park's military memorial

Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, right, accepts a $5,000 check from Jack Brunton, commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, to help build the Military Services Memorial at the William R. Gaines Jr. Memorial Veterans Park on Edgewater Drive in Port Charlotte. The local chapter also gave the county a Missing In Action-Prisoner of War flag to fly at the memorial. Private donors are currently providing funding for the construction of the memorial and other amenities at the park. The county and state have paid for building new park roads and walking paths, among other renovations.
