It was the first time Lan Nguyen, 36, had ever swung a hammer.
Growing up in Vietnam, “women there are spoiled,” she said with a chuckle.
Nguyen has lived in Punta Gorda for 14 years. As a single mother of a 2-year-old girl and a server at a local chain restaurant, she recently applied and qualified for a Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity home.
“I heard a lot of people talking about (the program). On a server’s income, it’s really impossible to buy a house in the (local) market − it’s really high,” said Nguyen. “With Habitat, it’s not (as difficult) … it’s easier to qualify because they qualify low-income people. The monthly that I will pay (here is much) lower than my rental.”
The mortgage for her new house is almost half of what she was paying to rent a home in the area, which ran around $1,000 a month, according to Nguyen.
Construction began this month for her new home at 328 E. Virginia Ave. in Punta Gorda. Nguyen took the day off from work and plans to take more in order to help the volunteers and members of Team Punta Gorda to build her home.
“It’s my house,” said Nguyen. “It doesn’t feel right to let others do it for me. I’m trying to to be here (as much as possible) because I love the people here that volunteer and I want to show them respect because it’s my house and they have come to help and I really appreciate what I have (received).”
Homes are not simply given to a family, according to a Team PG press release. The family must work alongside the volunteers building their new home and be able to pay an affordable mortgage. The family also must participate in financial education and home maintenance classes.
This is the second home the local Habitat chapter and Team PG have built together in the area.
“Last year, we did one off Airport Road on Fairway Drive by East Elementary School,” said Mike Mansfield, CEO of the Charlotte County Habitat. “It was a wonderful experience working with Team (PG).”
That homeowner works for the Charlotte County clerk of courts office and still resides in the Habitat home.
“We are seeing more people as of late that are applying to our program,” said Mansfield. “It’s a needs-based program where participants must be in the 60 percent or below median income range. We can’t serve everybody, but typically (we serve) the working poor in the community that are working low-income wages that can’t makes end meet and afford to live in the area.”
Habitat builds 30 to 35 new homes a year in Charlotte County and has recently extended their efforts to Glades County.
“We’ve seen the need for affordable housing grow (in the area) and a lot more people apply in the last few years,” said Mansfield. “(To apply), they come in and work with our family services coordinator and fill out an application. They have to bring in tax returns and rent verification of where they are now. Once we put together a complete file, it goes to our family selection committee, which is comprised of volunteers. That application goes through our board of directors without a name to prevent favoritism.”
Nguyen’s home is expected to be completed in April. Volunteers, along with contractors hired by Habitat, work every Tuesday and Thursday from 8:50 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the house is complete.
“Lan works around the corner, her child attends the Baker Center (daycare) just a block away,” said Mansfield. “It’s great that she will be able to live, work and play at a reasonable affordable price.”
