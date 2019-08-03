PUNTA GORDA — It's been nearly eight months since 30-year-old Nathaniel Delgado died at Charlotte Correctional Institution, and still no information has been released.
His death is listed as a homicide on the Department of Corrections' website, and his autopsy, sent to the Sun by family members, concluded he died from craniocerebral injuries from blunt trauma to his head and face. He also showed signs of blunt trauma on the lower portion of the back of his neck, his back left shoulder, and the left side of his chest.
Yet, no one has been charged with any crime related to his death.
His mother, Nelly Rodriguez said Friday no one has reached out to her about the investigation since Feb. 27. Rodriguez said the lack of answers made her fall into a depression to the point she had to simply and concentrate on her own health.
"Thanks to good family and friends for their loving support, I've one day at a time been able to gain strength and I'm more than ready now to start demanding some information on the status of my son's investigation at this point," she said.
Delgado had been in custody at the prison, south of Punta Gorda, less than one year. Rodriguez previously told the Sun Delgado had been placed in confinement prior to his death, but another inmate was put into the cell with him the night of Dec. 13.
In the morning, the two allegedly got into the fight that ended in Delgado's death on Dec. 14.
Rodriguez still hasn't been told why the other inmate was placed into Delgado's cell and she feared a setup when she spoke with the Sun earlier this year.
Another inmate formerly incarcerated at Charlotte Correctional Institution also described the death as suspicious in a letter in March.
"The man who was killed in confinement a few months ago was killed by (an inmate) who was put in that cell intentionally to kill the guy," Jay Myers wrote in a letter on March 7.
Before he died, Delgado penned two different grievances describing brutality of the prison guards. He claimed to have been struck by a correctional officer when he was asking for help in regard to a psych emergency. He said he was then taken to the shower and pepper sprayed for no reason. When they took him back to his room, the water was shut off so he couldn't wash the pepper spray off, he claimed.
The second grievance corrected the name of one officer and stated he felt concerned for his safety.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement stated this week the investigation into Delgado's death is still active.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
