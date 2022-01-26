PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County has declared a rabies alert for an area west of U.S. 17 around Turbak Drive.
The county's Animal Control reported Wednesday a raccoon testing positive for rabies found in that area.
As a result, the county declared an alert for areas running west to Jim Long Lake, north to Boyce Road, south to Bryan Way and east to Duncan Road/U.S. 17. The alert lasts for 30 days, expiring Feb. 26.
Residents in the area should report any sick or injured wildlife as well as stray domestic animals or any animal acting unusual at 941-833-5690. Avoid all contact with any unknown animal.
According to the Center for Disease Control, only one human has ever died of rabies strain known to come from a raccoon - but raccoons have infected domesticated animals.
"If you’ve been in direct physical contact with any wildlife or unfamiliar animals, particularly if you’ve been bitten or scratched, you should talk with a health care or public health professional to determine your risk for rabies or other illnesses," it noted on its website. "One important factor in deciding if you should receive rabies vaccination (post exposure prophylaxis) will be if the animal you were exposed to can be found and tested for rabies or held for observation. If you need rabies vaccination, it should be started soon after exposure; so talk to a health care provider right away to determine if you need it."
In 2021, five humans in the United States died of rabies, the most in a decade, according to a CDC report.
In two of those cases, they had been exposed through contact with bats. In two cases, those involved didn't think they'd been scratched or bit by the bats.
One case involved a man who received rabies vaccinations but had underlying health issues. Another case involved a man bitten by a dog while overseas who died when he returned to the United States.
In one case, an 80-year-old man died because of his fear of vaccinations, according to the CDC.
