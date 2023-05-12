Raid, seizure of Florida slots 'scared' area arcades into closing, again

For the second time since February, business owners closed slot machine arcades following raids of storefront casinos in other parts of Florida.
On Tuesday, the sounds of slot machines could be heard in many storefront arcades in Port Charlotte.
Shortly before midnight, raids occurred in nearby counties.
By Wednesday, many arcades fell silent and the doors were locked.
Florida Gaming Control Commission External Affairs Executive Director Eric Carr, which has law enforcement authority, said the raids "created a buzz" when reports of the seizures came out.
Florida Gaming Control Commission has law enforcement authority over the facilities.
He surmised other arcade owners were "scared" that the raids could happen to them.
The FGCC removed devices from four businesses in Tampa, including 44 slot machines; St. Petersburg, 103 slot machines; Fort Pierce, 93 slot machines and Delray Beach, 120 slot machines. Also taken were computers and ATMs at some of those locations.
The machines were taken to a secure location as arcade business owners await trial, he said.
Carr cited Florida statutes that prohibit slot machine gaming except for eight non-tribal businesses in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
For some area residents and visitors, the closures in February and again in May, are disappointing.
"None of them are open," said Kimberly Midkiff, who visited the Gold Royal 7 Bingo and Arcade in the Schoolhouse Square Mall off Harborview Road on Wednesday.
She said she drove up and down U.S. 41 in search of an open arcade but could find none.
"They were open yesterday," she said.
Midkiff was unaware of why the arcades were closed.
A sign on the Gold Royal 7 door read "Gold Royal 7 will be closed for repairs until Friday May 12 @ 10 a.m. Sorry for the inconvenience. Thank you Management and Staff."
Midkiff said the reason for its closing "isn't true" because "none of them are open; all are closed right now."
In February, The Daily Sun ran a story about the first wave of casino closings in Charlotte County.
A number of area residents expressed disappointment, including groups of senior citizens who said they would go together once a week to socialize.
Arcade owner Stephen Byer told The Daily Sun in February that a Charlotte County deputy handed him a letter signed by L. Carl Herold, director of law enforcement for the FGCC, informing him that he was operating a business with illegal slot machines.
He and his family owned two arcades: Gold Creek Bingo and Silver Creek Bingo, in Port Charlotte and Englewood.
Attempts to contact area casinos by phone were unsuccessful, but Wednesday, the day they closed, their websites listed them as being open, including Gold Royal 7 and Silver Creek.
When contacted Tuesday, a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office spokesperson was unaware of any involvement by the Sheriff's Office this month.
Each of Byer's Silver Creek Bingo's slot machines in Englewood bore a Charlotte County Tax Collector 2022-2023 Local Business Tax Receipt sticker in February.
County records showed that Silver Creek, Gold Creek and five other arcades’ business tax receipts were current for 2022-23.
When told that a number of arcades displayed Local Business Tax Receipt stickers, Carr said that many illegal gambling arcades secure the stickers after applying for a business license to make it look as if they are in compliance with the law.
But Byer debated that in February.
He said if his arcade's activities were illegal, why were his and other arcades able to operate for so long while contributing to local charities, as a number of them do? he asked.
Carr said illegal gambling hurts consumers and exploits the vulnerable.
He told The Daily Sun he is aware that many senior citizens enjoy visiting the slots arcades, but that the arcades provide "zero consumer protections" and that there is no guarantee of fair play.
Also, there is "no recourse if an operator disappears with their money."
Carr said the FGCC is providing education to the public and warning them of the risks associated with the activity.
The state of Florida also takes an economic hit, he said.
Last year legal gambling provided the state with $250 million which goes into Florida's State Education Trust Fund, Carr said.
He said since arcades are "a cash business," it is easy to evade paying state taxes.
The law states anyone operating or possessing slot machines outside of a licensed facility could subject the owner to anywhere from 60 days in jail to five years in prison, as well as fines of $10,000 for each slot machine, Carr said.
He also asked that if anyone suspects illegal gambling activity, to get in touch with local law enforcement and file a complaint with the FGCC.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.