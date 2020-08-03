A proposed rail-to-truck transfer facility will start with a zone change request from a Naples-based developer with property at the Interstate 75 interchange with U.S. 17 on the edge of Punta Gorda.
Representatives of Seventeen and Seventy-five LLC will present a plan to the Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Advisory Board 1:30 p.m. Monday, 18500 Murdock Circle. Final decisions are made by county commissioners.
The developer first needs the county to change the zoning from residential to commercial on vacant sections of land along Rosemary Drive and Duncan Road.
“The applicant’s proposed rail to truck transfer station would be the first of its kind in Charlotte County,” planning staff wrote in their report to the boards. “Subject property is a good location for a rail to truck transfer station, because of its location adjacent to the railroad and at the junction of two major highways.”
The developer also wants to pursue a planned commercial development that could include fast food and other restaurants, a gas station and offices in addition to the rail-truck transfer station.
The Atlantic Coastline Railroad runs along the north side of the property. On the other side of the railroad are single-family homes. To the east are single family homes that are even closer.
“The proposed development could provide a benefit to the residents of the area and community with jobs, and new screening, landscaping and buffers, which will adequately screen views and enhance the appearance of subject property for the residential neighbors and the public traveling on Duncan Road,” county staff wrote.
“The residences located to the east of Somerset Road are closest to the proposed development and will experience the greatest impact,” staff wrote. “However, these homes will be separated from this development by a street and the development will be screened by a type ‘D’ landscape buffer, which will include a six-foot high sight-obscuring fence or wall.”
Restrictions on this rail-related facility include:
• containers awaiting shipment can’t sit for more than 14 days.
• containers can’t be stacked more than three high.
• no hazardous material can be transferred on site.
• hours of operation restricted to 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• development would use city water and sewer services.
• heritage trees must be preserved or replaced elsewhere.
• development will not encroach within 150 feet of an existing bald eagle nest.
