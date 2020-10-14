Residents applauded a unanimous no vote by Charlotte County commissioners for a truck-rail shipping site on U.S. 17, but sounds of relief soon faded as the ruling headed for legal limbo.
Lawyers for the county and the developer disagreed on whether the developer already has the right to build a rail side-loading facility based on a 2008 vote. Commissioners finally voted 3-2 to postpone the second half of the two-part vote until lawyers could debate the legal ramifications behind closed doors. Commissioners Joe Tiseo and Christopher Constance objected to the motion to continue the decision.
"I really would like to get a legal opinion," said Commissioner Ken Doherty.
"It's still not completely clear to me what the rights are," said the county's Zoning Official Sean Cullinan, speaking of the rights of developer, Seventeen Seventy-five LLC, or William Dempsey of Naples.
At issue is a vote by a previous commission in 2008 to approve zoning called "planned development" on about 20 vacant acres near the north-bound entrance to I-75 on U.S. 17 heading west. The commission in 2008 had approved an accompanying site plan that gave details for what would actually be built in the project including a gas station and restaurant. As the recession deepened, an investment by the county never materialized. The developer at the time, Weiler Engineering, extended the site plan approval several times, but it expired in 2017. Weiler is still involved in the plan. Weiler sued the county in 2012 for its failure to invest as promised. The county and Weiler settled in 2015 for $35,000.
Residents in many of the 200-plus homes near the site have showed up in force to oppose the plan before both commissioners and the Planning Advisory Board, which deadlocked on the proposal earlier.
"I didn't spend my retirement on that house to be looking at an industrial facility," said resident David Foley.
Many residents said they built their homes since the 2008 ruling, not realizing that a rail yard was planned for their neighborhood.
Residents struggled to understand whether their objections were going to mean anything given the 2008 zone change.
"Can you explain to us how you can take an expired concept plan, make a few changes and just roll with it?" asked Ruth Brooks.
Resident Joe Loew said he was the only expert in the room as he used to run the same kind of facility in California. The whole plan is unfeasible, he said. For example, the small residential roads in the plan would have to be turned into four-lane highways like nearby Piper Road, he said, to accommodate the size of the trucks that would be coming in.
"What you see here is a sales job to help them sell this piece of property," Loew said.
Commissioners said they agreed with locals that a rail yard could easily overwhelm a neighborhood with towering shipping containers stacked three high and diesel engines idling for hours at a time.
"It would be unconscionable for me to approve this in its current form," Tiseo said. "This is heavy, intense use...There's no way putting up a six-foot fence and some extra depth makes this compatible."
Commissioners Stephen R. Deutsch and Bill Truex both said they thought it might be a good idea for the county until they visited the site.
"I'm all about a facility that would generate this kind of work in our area," said Truex, but he added, "There's no way to protect the quality of life across the street."
A representative from Seminole Gulf Railway, Marketing Vice President Brad Hurst, said the site represents an opportunity for Charlotte County and Southwest Florida to grow as economic centers. He acknowledged that what is now a sleepy twice-a-week train passing would become much busier, although he could not say how much busier. He also could not say what products would be transported.
To those who predicted environmental damage, Hurst pointed out that an increase in rail use is considered a great environmental benefit over trucking, which uses far more diesel than trains.
"Planned development" is a zoning option intended to allow a municipality to be more creative with commercial and industrial projects by setting requirements specific to the project. In a review of how other governments have handled expired planned developments, the Sun found that, for example, the city of Milwaukee requires the land go back to its original zoning. For the U.S. 17 site, county zoning staff did not return requests for information about the prior zoning of the property and what uses it would have allowed.
