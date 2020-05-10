PUNTA GORDA — Farmer's markets in Punta Gorda reopened over the weekend with only essential vendors − food, produce and healthcare items − available for customers.
Both the History Park Market (Sunday) and the Punta Gorda Farmer’s Market (Saturday) practiced social distancing and encouraged visitors to wear masks, along with other provisions established through CDC guidelines.
The History Park Market
Due to rainy weather Sunday, the History Park Market got off to a slow start but market organizers − the Punta Gorda Historical Society − and vendors were happy just to be able to set up shop.
"It feels good to see some progress (when it comes to reopening)," PGHS President Margaret Bogardus said.
Farod Baldwin, along with Stacey Heider, runs Sweet's Pet Treats, a homemade dog treat vendor and a regular at the History Park Market.
Baldwin was happy just to get out of the house.
"We were happy when (PGHS) called us and asked us to come set up," Baldwin said. "You can only clean the house so much."
Bob Garbowicz, owner of Presto Pesto, had mixed feelings on the timing to reopen the markets.
"I'm happy to be back," Garbowicz said, "but all the snowbirds have gone back north. This is the slow season now. I've lost about $30,000 in sales over the past 10 weeks."
In total, the History Park Market hosted around six vendors. PGHS representatives do expect to have all of their vendors − jewelry, artisans and more − return for their May 17 market.
The market currently runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 501 Shreve St. in Punta Gorda.
The Punta Gorda Farmer's Market
For the Punta Gorda Farmer’s Market, weather was not an issue as they reopened Saturday morning.
Customers were greeted by friendly vendors who were all fever-tested prior to the opening. Most visitors wore masks and kept social distance of 6 feet or more apart.
Jeanne and Allen Neireiter have been working for Joshua Citrus for the past five years. They were selling a variety of fresh juices and jams at the market on Saturday morning.
"We're so glad to be back," Jeanne said. "We've seen a good amount of people here so far and it's such a beautiful day."
Abigayle Dort was selling hand sewn masks at the market.
She's had a sewing business for years, but the pandemic has really changed it. Now she mostly sells masks for kids and adults, and she also delivers them to customers.
"My masks have three layers and a comfort fit nose piece," Dort said, explaining how they are made to a customer. "I also make micro fiber masks."
Jessica and Brandon Horton came to the market with their son, Tanner.
"We're so happy the market is back," Jessica said. "It's so nice to be able to get fresh local vegetables again."
The market currently runs from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, on the corner of Taylor Street and Olympia Avenue in downtown Punta Gorda.
