PUNTA GORDA — A muggy Sunday didn’t stop some local pet owners from showing off their holiday cheer.
The Punta Gorda Historical Society recently hosted its first-ever Furry Friends Photos with Santa event at the History Park Farmer’s Market in Punta Gorda.
Multiple dogs and even a baby got to sit on Santa’s lap despite the event getting shut down early due to rain.
“We will be holding the event again next Sunday because of the weather,” said Margaret Bogardus, PGHS president. “In case people here want their photos redone.”
The outdoor photo event was held in front of the “yellow house” at the Punta Gorda History Park. For the several area residents who were able to get a photo of their pets with Santa, the event was a can’t-miss.
“Victoria (a weimaraner) won second place during the Farmer’s Market dog costume contest,” said pet owner Marchia McDaniel of North Port. “She was the taco. This time she’s a reindeer.”
On Nov. 4, the society held a pet costume competition and parade at the History Park. PGHS was so inspired by the turnout, they had decided to hold a pet photo shoot event with Santa, according to Bogardus.
“I come to the market every Sunday,” said local resident Jane Luoma, “This was an added bonus.”
Furry Friends Photos with Santa event will be at the same time, same place Sunday.
Market photographer Keith Hilgenfeldt will be snapping photos of pets (and children) with Santa in front of the “yellow house” from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Photos can be retrieved on the PGHS Facebook page at facebook.com/historyparkmarket.
The History Park is at 501 Shreve St. in Punta Gorda. The History Park Farmers Market runs every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
During Sunday’s market, PGHS will also be collecting non-perishable donations in support of the efforts of the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition.
