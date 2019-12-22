Despite a gloomy Monday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are looking up in Southwest Florida.
Sunny days are expected for both days with highs between 69 and 76 degrees and lows between 59 and 64 degrees and very little rain, according to the National Weather Service.
For Monday, however, area forecasts show a 40% chance of showers mainly after 1 p.m., making for a partly sunny day with a high near 72 degrees and a breezy afternoon with a west wind 7 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 24 mph.
"We have a line of showers and thunder storms in the area that could bring an inch or two of rain in the next couple of days," said NWS Meteorologist Dan Sobien. "Charlotte County should be part of that area."
Those storms are going to push through the gulf area over the next day or so, according to Sobien, and bring rough seas and showers with it.
"That will be Monday and Tuesday," Sobien said, "and then things will start moving out and we should have a nice Christmas holiday (as far as weather)."
Sunny skies are forecast for Tuesday in the area with a high near 69 degrees and a northwest wind of 7 to 11 mph with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 59 with a north wind of 6 to 8 mph.
Christmas day is looking good as far as the weather with mostly sunny skies and a high near 76. A northeast wind is expected in the area around 7 mph.
That night should be partly cloudy with a low around 64 and a northeast wind around 6 mph.
"Another front is expected later in the week," Sobien said. "It's going to be like it has been recently with a strong but fizzle of cold and then it warms up right away."
NWS reports Thursday to be a mostly sunny day with a high near 78 degrees and a northeast wind of 5 to 7 mph with that night being partly cloudy with a low around 64.
As the weekend comes around, Friday should be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees.
Friday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees.
Saturday afternoon should round the Southwest Florida area out with a high around 79 degrees and mostly sunny skies.
