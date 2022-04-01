Two large fires in as many days have area officials on their guard about lingering fire risks.
Ranger Logan Hatch of the Florida Forestry Service said rain will be a welcome sight over the weekend, reducing the amount of dry area that can host a fire.
However, local conditions indicate that fire risk right now is higher than normal - and residents will need to be on guard.
Authorities are still investigating both the structure fire that broke out at Emerald Pointe Condominiums on Wednesday and the brush fire that emerged in South Gulf Cove on Thursday.
Hatch told The Daily Sun on Friday that said strong winds - with gusts reaching 30 miles per hour - helped the Englewood fire jump across roads and spread quickly.
Similar concerns were echoed by Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews in a public statement about the Emerald Pointe fire.
“While we never like to have property losses, there were some due to the high winds that did not work in our favor yesterday," Matthews said. "However no injuries and no fatalities happened."
Matthews went on to praise first responders from both the city and Charlotte County for their work containing the fire and minimizing damages.
"I hope we never have to see another situation like this, but we are blessed to know that we have first responders in our community that are always willing to put themselves in harm’s way to protect our citizens," said Matthews in an email to local agencies.
In Englewood, the Foresty Service deployed six of its tractor units to clear vegetation from the path of the fire and cut off its avenues for expansion. Departments from Sarasota County assisted as well.
Hatch said the mild winter contributed to higher average temperatures and drier air for the coming spring. At the same time, the short bursts of cold temperatures from northern storm systems killed off some plant life, creating more vegetation fuel for fires later on.
The risk of vegetation matter was a notable concern at South Gulf Gove, where Hatch said that the vegetation was found to be close by to residences.
The Daily Sun spoke with Hatch earlier this month about general fire danger and prevention measures. He urged residents to look for buildup of vegetation matter near their homes, as well as checking gutters and crawl spaces for similar debris.
Cutting grass is also recommended to decrease fire risk, particularly in the morning when more moisture can deter sparks. Hatch cautioned that lawnmower blades striking a rock in the afternoon can still create sparks.
"We've seen that be enough of an ignition to start a fire," Hatch said.
The Forestry Service maintains a daily risk assessment for fire danger by county on their website.
