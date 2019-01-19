Today is the day to take the golf/beach/boat braggart photos to share with northern friends, because rainy, windy and chilly weather will begin moving into the area soon, leaving us with a soup-making, football-watching kind of Sunday.
Plan outdoor activities for today as the high will be about 80 degrees with sunny skies. Winds, however, will begin to increase as a cold front moves toward Southwest Florida tonight.
“We’ll have about 12 hours of showers and potentially some thunderstorms,” said Andrew McKaughan, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
And then? About a near-degree change in high temperatures. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 60s Sunday morning, and that’s about as high as the mercury will rise.
“It’s really not going to warm up much Sunday,” McKaughan said. Temperatures likely will continue dropping with some inland areas dipping into the upper 30s by Monday morning. A frost is not expected at this time due to the high winds.
Boaters should avoid the waters Sunday as winds are projected to be between 20 and 25 knots, McKaughan said.
Temperatures should rise back into the 60s for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Day, and into the 70s for Tuesday. Both days should be back to sunny and brag worthy.
Some beach-goers may notice the return of red tide to area waters. On Friday afternoon, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported high levels of red tide at Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard and Caspersen beaches in Sarasota County. Medium levels were detected at Manasota Key and Englewood beaches along with the Boca Grande Fishing Pier.
