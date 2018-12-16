With Christmas right around the corner, you’ll be needing a raincoat more than a winter one in Southwest Florida.
According to the National Weather Service, cloudy skies are in the forecast for the majority of the week with rain and thunderstorms moving into the area on Wednesday.
“Today through Wednesday, skies should be partly cloudy in the area,” said NWS Meteorologist Tony Hurt, ”with highs around 70 degrees and lows overnight in the low to mid-50s. Wednesday night there is a chance of rain moving in at about a 50 percent chance of rain.”
Today should be partly sunny with a high nearing 69 degrees and a north wind at 6 to 8 mph. Tonight should be mostly clear skies with a low around 50 degrees and a north wind moving through the area at 3 to 7 mph.
Tuesday afternoon is expected to be sunny with a high near 71 degrees. A north, northeast wind should move through the area around 5 mph turning calm in the afternoon. Tuesday night should be mostly clear with a low around 54 degrees.
Come Wednesday, a 50 percent chance of showers is expected after 2 p.m. The partly sunny afternoon should have a high near 74 degrees and an east, northeast wind at 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
NWS report an 80 percent chance of rain for Wednesday night, mainly after 8 p.m. with a low around 62 degrees and a southeast wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday’s showers are expected to continue into Thursday with thunderstorms possible after 8 a.m. and an 80 percent chance of precipitation. Thursday’s high should near 72 degrees with a south, southeast wind at 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm for Thursday before 8 p.m. with a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. The evening should be mostly cloudy with a low around 60 degrees.
There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday, according to NWS. The afternoon should be partly sunny with a high near 68 degrees. Friday night has a 20 percent chance of showers, making for a partly cloudy evening with lows around 50 degrees.
Clear skies are expected for Saturday, making for a sunny day with a high near 69 degrees.
